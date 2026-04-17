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Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 video leaked online after Jana Nayagan, makers warn of strict action

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Apr 17, 2026, 18:47 IST | Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 18:47 IST
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 video leaked online after Jana Nayagan, makers warn of strict action

Rajinikanth in Jailer Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

After Vijay's Jana Nayagan leak, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 clips were leaked ahead of the release. The makers have warned of strict action over sharing of clips online. Read to know more. 

With much hype and excitement around big-budget films, leaking of clips ahead of their release has become a common issue. Days after Vijay's Jana Nayagan was leaked online, the latest film to fall prey is Rajnikanth's Jailer 2. These high-definition copies of films frequently surface online before their release, stemming from breaches during production, editing or censorship processes. However, the makers of Rajinikanth have issued strict warnings to users over sharing of clips online.

Makers of Rajinikanth warn online users of circulation clips

The production house Sun Pictures, issued a statement after a crucial clip of Jailer 2 was leaked online. As per the report of Deccan Herald, the statement of Sun Pictures read, "We would like to bring to your attention that a Video clip from the sets of ‘Jailer 2’ is currently being circulated on social media platforms. Our anti-piracy team is actively monitoring the situation and will be taking necessary action to remove such content, including initiating measures against accounts involved in sharing or promoting these clips."

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"We kindly request members of the media and fan club to refrain from using, sharing, or reposting this video in order to avoid any potential suspension or restrictions on their accounts. Please note that the production will not be held responsible for any such actions taken or to retrieve the accounts," it added.

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About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is the sequel that follows the success of Jailer, which garnered good numbers at the box office. It is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures.

In the first part, apart from Rajinikanth, the film also starred SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Anna Rajan, Jatin Sarna and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan returned for the sequel after working on the predecessor.

Nelson further renewed his normal technicians—music composer Anirudh Ravichander, editor R. Nirmal, and production designer D. R. K. Kiran—who also worked on the predecessor, while stunt choreographer Chethan D'Souza and visual effects supervisor Yugandhar T. also joined the technical crew.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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