/Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 video leaked online after Jana Nayagan, makers warn of strict action

With much hype and excitement around big-budget films, leaking of clips ahead of their release has become a common issue. Days after Vijay's Jana Nayagan was leaked online, the latest film to fall prey is Rajnikanth's Jailer 2. These high-definition copies of films frequently surface online before their release, stemming from breaches during production, editing or censorship processes. However, the makers of Rajinikanth have issued strict warnings to users over sharing of clips online.

Makers of Rajinikanth warn online users of circulation clips

The production house Sun Pictures, issued a statement after a crucial clip of Jailer 2 was leaked online. As per the report of Deccan Herald, the statement of Sun Pictures read, "We would like to bring to your attention that a Video clip from the sets of ‘Jailer 2’ is currently being circulated on social media platforms. Our anti-piracy team is actively monitoring the situation and will be taking necessary action to remove such content, including initiating measures against accounts involved in sharing or promoting these clips."

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"We kindly request members of the media and fan club to refrain from using, sharing, or reposting this video in order to avoid any potential suspension or restrictions on their accounts. Please note that the production will not be held responsible for any such actions taken or to retrieve the accounts," it added.

About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is the sequel that follows the success of Jailer, which garnered good numbers at the box office. It is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures.

In the first part, apart from Rajinikanth, the film also starred SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Anna Rajan, Jatin Sarna and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan returned for the sequel after working on the predecessor.