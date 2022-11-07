Rachel Brosnahan bids farewell to 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel': Thank you and goodnight

Rachel Brosnahan, who shot to fame with Prime Video's 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' is bidding goodbye to the show. Brosnahan shared the last shot on the set of the hit series on her Instagram page and wrote a farewell and a thank you note as she said goodbye to the show.



The series wrapped up filming its fifth and final season recently. Brosnahan has won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her portrayal of a female stand-up comic in 1960s America.



The photo appears to show Brosnahan, dressed as her iconic character Miriam 'Midge' Maisel, in a red patterned dress putting on a black leather jacket as she leaves the set of the Gaslight Bar, where the character performed a comedy skit in the very first episode. Only her back is visible, but Brosnahan seems to have blonde curls in the shot.

The actress captioned the photo, "That's a series wrap on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

"This thing was lightning in a bottle," Brosnahan continued in her Instagram post. "A cast, a crew and creators who got to time travel for five years together. It changed my life. I'm eternally grateful. I'll have more words later, but for now… Thank you and goodnight."

The hit series was one of Prime Video's most popular shows and well-received by critics and fans alike. The show also fetched Brosnahan's co-star Alex Borstein the best-supporting actress Emmy in a comedy series in 2019 for her portrayal as Maisel's manager Susie Myerson.

