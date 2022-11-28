'Pushpa: The Rise' to premiere at the fifth Indian Film Festival in Russia

'Pushpa: The Rise' is all set to premiere at the opening ceremony of the fifth Indian Film Festival, which will be held in 24 Russian cities.



From December 1 to 6, the fifth anniversary of the Indian Film Festival will be held in 24 Russian cities, organised by the film company Indian Films together with the Indian National Cultural Center SITA, with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation and the Embassy of India in Russia. Screenings will be held in the national cinema network "Cinema Park" in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, and other cities.



The programme includes six Indian film hits, including Karan Johar's drama.



'My name is Khan,' and it is one of the most beloved musical melodramas in Russia.



The opening film of the festival will be the action-adventure 'Pushpa: The Rise,' written and directed by Sukumar Bandreddi