Priyanka Chopra shares adorable selfie with her 'Lil Big Boy'

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday treated her fans to an adorable selfie with her furry friend.The 'Baywatch' actor posted a selfie with her German shepherd dog on Instagram.



In the photograph, Chopra is seen while Gino resting his head over the 'Dostana' actor's arm in what seems to be a poolside snap.

The actor can be seen in a chunky white-rimmed sunglasses and a black two-piece bikini."My lil big boy! @ginothegerman," the `Mary Kom` actor captioned the picture.Priyanka's singer-husband Nick Jonas along with over 1 lakh fans hit the like button on the picture.



One user commented, "So adorable omg''. "Pretty," noted another user in the comments section.



The 'sn't It Romantic' actor has 3 dogs--Gino, Diana and the latest addition to the family `Panda`.Priyanka and Nick Jonas` furry friends have their own separate Instagram accounts, each with thousands of followers.