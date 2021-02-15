Priyanka Chopra posts a dreamy picture with hubby Nick Jonas for Valentine's Day

International star Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable picture with husband Nick Jonas on the occasion of Valentine`s Day. The `Padmaavat` actor took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a picture posing along with hubby Nick Jonas.



She captioned the picture as, "My forever Valentine. I love you."In the picture, Priyanka and Nick looked breathtakingly gorgeous while sharing an endearing moment. Priyanka looked pretty in a blue floral dress while Nick looked classy donning an uber-cool shirt. Both seemed completely living in the moment, as the picture spoke volumes of their unconditional love for each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nick Jonas who was a coach on 'The Voice' season 18, will be returning in the role for the new season that debuts on March 1, 2021. Priyanka Chopra who was last seen in `The White Tiger` opposite Rajkummar Rao has announced her hair care range `Anomaly`, sometime back.

She is also busy promoting her autobiography memoir, `Unfinished` and will also feature in the upcoming romantic drama `Text for You`, directed by Jim Strouse.