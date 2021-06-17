Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wish mother Madhu Chopra on birthday with adorable posts

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas wished Madhu Chopra on her birthday as the two took to their Instagram accounts to share posts dedicated to her.

Priyanka Chopra shared an excerpt from her autobiography, ‘Unfinished’, in which she wrote about how she was always in awe of her mother. "My mother was a combination of intellect and allure. As she would get ready to meet guests I would study her carefully applying her makeup, creams, and perfumes and then getting dressed for the evening. Her wardrobe was all color - chiffon saris in floral prints hot pinks, bright oranges, deep reds, golden yellow...Her long, dark hair hung to her waist, and she usually wore it down in a braid or in a bun at the nape of her neck. I loved watching her put on her makeup -kajal to line her eyes, lipstick, and always a red bindi in the center of of her forehead. I longed to be like her someday: elegant, eloquent, impeccably dressed, impossibly glamorous. She exuded quiet confidence and total competence-which, together with her natural sense of style, made her magnetic. Whether she was dressed in a French chiffon sari for work or in a pair of white bell-bottoms and big sunglasses on vacation, she was the epitome of beauty in my eyes," she wrote.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Happy birthday mom. Missing our ritual of celebrating your special day together. Love you loads… see you real soon @drmadhuakhourichopra."

Nick Jonas also shared a post dedicated to his 'incredible mother-in-law. He wrote, "Happy birthday to my incredible mother-in-law @madhumalati.”