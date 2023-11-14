Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas step out in their traditional best for Diwali, see pics
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dressed up in their traditional best as they attended a Diwali bash with their friends and family in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photos of the couple exiting the party holding hands have surfaced online and show the couple in company with other friends.
For the Diwali bash, Priyanka wore a red velvet blouse and a golden lehenga. She tied her hair in a bun and added red roses to it.
Priyanka was spotted in a red micro velvet blouse and dupatta and a golden lehenga. She tied her hair in a bun and added red roses to it. She also wore a Bulgari serpent necklace. Nick looked handsome in a white kurta, white pajama, and pink printed jacket. Nick's brother Joe Jonas was also seen in a blue kurta pajama at the same event.
While Priyanka's outfit got a nod from the fashion police, her makeup had many comments on social media.
Fans of the actor took to comment on PC' photo and wrote, “What is wrong with her makeup,” wrote one. “What is wrong with her makeup artist!! Omg,” commented another. Others were more supportive. “Pri looks stunning. I am so happy Nick's crew is here celebrating with them. These photos are so special. Thank you Patti for finding them,” read a comment. “All the men are looking so good in Indian attire...and PC,” wrote another fan.
This year, Priyanka did not share pictures from her Diwali celebrations on social media. Instead, she shared a picture of a half-finished rangoli made by her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
Priyanka was recently in India to attend the Mami Film Festival 2023 in Mumbai. The actress made two appearances at the event and looked stunning in both her outings