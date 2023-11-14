Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas step out in their traditional best for Diwali, see pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dressed up in their traditional best as they attended a Diwali bash with their friends and family in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photos of the couple exiting the party holding hands have surfaced online and show the couple in company with other friends.



Priyanka was spotted in a red micro velvet blouse and dupatta and a golden lehenga. She tied her hair in a bun and added red roses to it. She also wore a Bulgari serpent necklace. Nick looked handsome in a white kurta, white pajama, and pink printed jacket. Nick's brother Joe Jonas was also seen in a blue kurta pajama at the same event.

While Priyanka's outfit got a nod from the fashion police, her makeup had many comments on social media.