Prince Harry commemorates Remembrance Day in LA after Buckingham Palace denies request to lay wreath on his behalf

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly denied permission from having a wreath laid on their behalf at a cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday in the UK.

According to The Sunday Times, The Duke of Sussex, who was in the British armed forces for 10 years, sent a personal request to Buckingham Palace to have the wreath laid, but was refused as he'd left royal duties in March.

Reportedly, the Queen was not informed of the request and its refusal, which has "deeply saddened" Harry. After the denial from the Palace, the couple spent the day privately and went to Los Angeles National Cemetery to pay tribute to those who have served and those who have fallen.

The couple - who wore masks around other visitors - laid flowers that Meghan picked from their garden at the graves of two Commonwealth soldiers, one from the Royal Australian Air Force and one from the Royal Canadian Artillery. They also left a wreath, as is traditionally done on the holiday, inscribed with a plaque that reads, "In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives in Defence of Their Country." Harry also attached a personal note to the wreath. "To all of those who have served, and are serving," he wrote. "Thank you."

Though Harry didn't attend the function with the Royal family he did spoke about the importance of Remembrance Sunday on a military podcast airing in honour of the event, earlier. "The act of remembering, of remembrance, is a profound act of honour. It's how we preserve the legacies of entire generations and show our gratitude for the sacrifices they made in order for us to be able to live the lives we live today," he said.



He also spoke about his experiences in the armed forces, describing his relationship with veterans as "like meeting an old mate".

"I wear the poppy to recognise all those who have served; the soldiers I knew, as well as those I didn't," he said. "The soldiers who were by my side in Afghanistan, those who had their lives changed forever, and those that didn't come home. I wear it to celebrate the bravery and determination of all our veterans, and their loved ones, especially those in our Invictus family. These are the people and moments I remember when I salute when I stand at attention and when I lay a wreath at the Cenotaph." he had further added.