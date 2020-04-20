Harry and Meghan Markle's long standing fued with the media
Prince Harry and Meghan have been dealing with the tabloids from the years. Now the couple has blacklisted some of the major news outlets of the UK, to stop them for spreading distorted, fake stories about them.
Blacklisted four major UK tabloids
On Sunday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have blacklisted four major UK tabloids 'The Sun', 'Daily Mail', 'Mirror' and 'Express'., as the royals accused them of publishing distorted stories.
Prince Harry legal action
Prince Harry shocked the British newspaper industry when it was announced that he is taking legal action against agency 'The Sun' and 'The Daily Mirror' for the alleged illegal interception of voice-mail messages.
Copyright infringements
Earlier Meghan sued news agency 'The Mail' for breaching her privacy and copyright infringements after the agency published a private letter she wrote to her father.
Threatening of legal action
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have sent a letter to some British news agency threatening of taking legal action against them over the purchase and publication of photos of Meghan and Archie, in a public park near a house in British Columbia.