Preity Zinta's COVID-19 test video goes viral for the wrong reasons

Actress Preity Zinta recently shared a video in which she can be seen getting a COVID-19 test done but not everyone is impressed by it.
Preity can be seen a test getting done as she calls herself “COVID test queen”: "I think this is my 20th Covid test. I have become the Covid test queen."
Preity, who is the co-owner of the Indian Premier League team Kings XI Punjab, is in Dubai for the championship. Adhering to the rules of the bio bubble set up to ensure a safe environment for everyone who is part of the IPL, she also has to get these tests done regularly.
As Preity shared the COVID-19 test video, many on the internet said that the test wasn’t done the right way. "Yours was so easy... I have taken five and they push the swab right inside further into your nose", wrote celebrity fitness trainer Deannne Pandey. "She didn't do it the right way," commented a user while another added: "To be honest, that wasn't a good technique."
Everyone asks me what does it mean being in the IPL team bio bubble. Well ! It’s starts with a 6 day quarantine, covid tests every 3-4 days and no going out - only ur room, designated #KXIP restaurant & gym & of course the stadium in ur car. The drivers, chefs etc are also in the bio bubble & quarantined so No food from outside & no people interaction. It’s tough if ur a free bird like me but then it’s 2020 & one must appreciate that #IPL is actually happening in the middle of a pandemic. I must thank #BCCI, the staff of KXIP & @sofiteldubaipalm for all their efforts in keep us safe & productive 🙏 #Grateful #pzipldiaries #Ipl2020 #Dream11 #Ting ❤️ @kxipofficial
Preity Zinta's IPL team Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in yesterday's match. Kings XI Punjab's next match is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 24.