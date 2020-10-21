Preity Zinta's COVID-19 test video goes viral for the wrong reasons

Actress Preity Zinta recently shared a video in which she can be seen getting a COVID-19 test done but not everyone is impressed by it.

Preity can be seen a test getting done as she calls herself “COVID test queen”: "I think this is my 20th Covid test. I have become the Covid test queen."

Preity, who is the co-owner of the Indian Premier League team Kings XI Punjab, is in Dubai for the championship. Adhering to the rules of the bio bubble set up to ensure a safe environment for everyone who is part of the IPL, she also has to get these tests done regularly.

As Preity shared the COVID-19 test video, many on the internet said that the test wasn’t done the right way. "Yours was so easy... I have taken five and they push the swab right inside further into your nose", wrote celebrity fitness trainer Deannne Pandey. "She didn't do it the right way," commented a user while another added: "To be honest, that wasn't a good technique."

Preity Zinta's IPL team Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in yesterday's match. Kings XI Punjab's next match is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 24.