Actor Prateik Smita Patil married his longtime girlfriend Priya Banerjee in an intimate ceremony in February this year. However, more than Prateik’s wedding, it was the absence of his father, actor Raj Babbar, and his half-siblings Aarya Babbar and Juhi Babbar from the ceremony that grabbed attention. Now, months later, Prateik has opened up about not inviting his father and explained why he felt it was ‘unethical’ to invite his father’s family due to the complicated history between Raj Babbar’s wife, Nadira, and Prateik’s mom, Smita Patil.

While speaking to Times Now, Prateik explained, “My father’s wife and my mother had some complications in the past, lots of things have been said in the press and stuff like that if you dig out 38-40 years ago. I was open to doing something with my father and his family for another function. I just thought it was unethical to have him and his family at that house when after everything had went on between them. Absolutely, it wasn’t right.”

Prateik said that the decision was taken to honour his late mother. He said, “I’m sorry my father and his wife could not be there, could not be in the house my mother bought for me to grow up and live a life as a single mother. She wanted to live in that house with me as a single mother. Bring me up. I’m sorry. That was the best decision my wife and I made.” He added, “It wasn’t about rejecting anyone. It was about respecting my mother and her wishes.”

The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor did not take his half-siblings’ name but hinted at their reaction on not getting invited and said, “People are impulsive, people make impulsive choices and say things out of impulse and it was just distasteful and I think that bitter taste has remained. That bitter taste has remained.”

Prateik acknowledged that his decision had strained his relationship with his father and half-siblings. “The right thing to do was to what we did and then if, obviously, now circumstances are different, everything has gone South and it’s extremely complicated. But it’s not for me. I’m still the same,” he said.

Raj Babbar and Smita Patil’s relationship

Raj Babbar was already married to Nadira Babbar and had two children, Aarya and Juhi, when he fell in love with fellow actor Smita Patil during the shooting of their 1982 film Bheegi Palkein. He left Nadira and secretly married Smita. The couple welcomed their son, Prateik, in November 1986. But Smita Patil passed away due to complications following childbirth soon after. After her death, Raj Babbar reconciled with Nadira, and the two resumed their relationship. Prateik was mostly raised by Smita Patil’s mother and sister.