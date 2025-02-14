Congratulations are in order for actors Prateik Babbar and Priya Roy. The two married on Valentine's Day in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai after dating for the past few years. The couple took to their social media to share images of their dreamy wedding which took place at Prateik's home in Mumbai.

Priya and Prateik share glimpses of their wedding

Prateik got married to Priya on Friday afternoon and the couple took to social media to share series of photos from their intimate wedding ceremony. The captioned the images as, "I’ll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik."



The wedding ceremony took place at Prateik's mother, the late Smita Patil's home in Bandra Mumbai. The couple can be seen stealing a kiss, embracing each other and getting emotional during the ceremony.

One image shows Prateik sitting in front of his mother’s image.



For their special day, Prateik and Priya reportedly wore traditional attire designed by Tarun Tahiliani. Priya looked resplendent in an ivory and gold lehenga, intricately crafted with delicate threadwork and embroidery.



She paired her lehenga with a corset and a sheer dupatta. She went with kundan jewellery along with her look and kept her makeup simple and minimal.

Prateik complemented her look in an open sherwani which he paired with a shirt and a dhoti. He completed the look with a pearl necklace.

Talking to Vogue India, the actor said, “We desired a ‘ghar ki shaadi’, and getting married to the love of my life here—the first house that my mom bought and my home—was the best way to honour her in spirit."

This is Prateik’s second marriage. He was earlier married to Sanya Sagar. The couple parted ways just one year after tying the knot and officially divorced in January 2023.

Babbar family not invited

Interestingly, Prateik's father, veteran actor Raj Babbar and the Babbar family were not present at the ceremony. Earlier in the day, Prateik's half-brother Aarya Babbar claimed that Prateik's father Raj Babbar has not been invited to the wedding. In an interview with ETimes, Aarya spoke about the Babbar family not getting invited to the wedding.

Aarya expressed his confusion and disappointment over Prateik's decision and said he believed that they shared a strong and close bond.

Aarya said, “I presume someone has overpowered his brain too much. He is not wanting to connect with anyone from this side of the family. He has decided not to call anyone.”

