Relate, relate and relate! A show that is sure to resonate with this generation and its impending struggles with trust and commitment. Watch all-time cutie Park-Jae-Eon (Song Kang) and forever glowing Yu-Na-Bi (Han So Hee) wrestle through their differences to find common ground just for love.
Love does not lie in the big gestures, it lies in simple things like understanding the other, above and beyond, and accepting them for who they are. Ko Moon-Young (Seo Yea-Ji) and Gang-Tae (Kim Soo-Hyun) do justice to the said in the series, showing affection in its purest form, healing and helping heal while seeking true love.
Dimples are not the only dent this lovey duo has in their path to romance, Hye Jin (Shin Min A) and Hong Du Sik (Kim Seon Ho) lead contrasting lifestyles, but their daily encounters make them fall for each other, proving to us all that love arrives when you least expect it!
When we say how far would you go for true love, would you travel to a parallel universe to meet your knight in shining armour? Korean Emperor aka heart-throb Lee Gon (Lee Min-Ho) and detective Jung Tae-Eul (Kim Go-Eun) race against time and parallel universes to conquer the love they set out on.
The only *heart eyes* we have is for debonair Seo Joon hee (Jung Hae In) as he prepares to woo Yoon Jin Ah (Son Ye Jin) of her feet and right into his arms, keeping the taboo-ed age differences afar while sharing their unending love with the world.
Do old-timey love stories make the corners of your heart crinkle? Tune in to watch hardworking Mi Soo (Kim- Go-Eun) and charming as ever Hyun Woo (Jung - Hae - In) meet at a bakery and fall in love while exchanging their stories on a radio station. Will timing ever be in their favour as their paths continue to cross.
If falling right into the arms of your lover had a visual representation, 'Crash Landing on You' would be the best example! Ri Jeong-Hyeok (Hyun Bin) with his cute confident gestures for goofball Yoon Se-Ri (Son Ye-Jin) will shoot your expectations of romance to the sky.
