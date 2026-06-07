/Prakash Raj extends support to Cockroach Janta Party as they protest in Delhi: 'Cockroaches rocked'

As hundreds took to Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to protest along with the members of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday, veteran actor Prakash Raj expressed his solidarity on social media. The protestors, along with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged lapses linked to examinations and recruitment tests

What Prakash Raj said about CJP

Actor Prakash Raj responded to an X user who noted that he could not attend the protests in Delhi. In response, he said, “Tried my best to be there and show my solidarity..but couldn’t come due to impending prior work. Always with the movement. I am extremely happy Cockroaches Rocked. Thank you, dearest @Wangchuk66 for being there .. who else is better than you when it comes to the future of our education system.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

More about the protest

On Saturday, hundreds gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar area to protest against the irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests in recent months. The protestors, under the leadership of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"My friends, this is a long struggle. It has been a month since we started demanding Pradhan's resignation on social media. Still, these individuals are so shameless that, instead of taking action, they have focused on distractions like hacking our accounts and getting our posts deleted. You may be able to delete our posts, but you cannot erase us from this space," Dipke said during his address to the crowd, which supported his words.

The crowd was mostly comprised of school and college students, as well as young professionals, reflecting broad participation from the youth.

At the protest site, the CJP raised several slogans demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak case, the CBSE's on-screen marking system-related alleged irregularities and other alleged examination-related lapses.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has aslo backed the youth-led protest under the banner of the Cockroach Janata Party and was present at the Jantar Mantar protest on Saturday. In a video message posted on Instagram, Wangchuk said he had spoken with Dipke and sought assurance that the movement reflected the voice of Indian youth and was not influenced by "foreign forces".

"After speaking with him, I genuinely felt that they do not have any wrong intentions; they are highly patriotic. In fact, they are making a sacrifice to improve the country," Wangchuk said. He said that while many supporters of the protest were mobilising over issues such as the alleged NEET paper leak and concerns surrounding CUET and CBSE examinations, his own support stemmed from broader concerns about the education system.