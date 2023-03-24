Pradeep Sarkar dead: A look at his memorable music videos - from Piya Basanti Re to Ab Ke Sawan

Sarker made his directorial debut in the year 2000 with Vidya Balan's Parineeta and went on to make many memorable films. But before he ventured into the world of filmmaking, Sarkar had already proven himself in the music industry.



For the uninitiated, he began his career at Vinod Chopra Productions, where he directed several commercials. After years of working as a creative director, he went on to direct numerous music videos that not only became memorable but also left an indelible mark in the hearts of millions of Indians.



In the 1990s and early 2000s, Sarkar directed many music videos like Euphoria’s Dhoom Pichak Dhoom, Maaeri, and Shubha Mudgal’s Ab Ke Saawan and made them iconic with his creative story that he used to put in the song and appealing visuals.



Remembering Sarkar, let's take a look at some of his iconic music videos.



Piya Basanti



The album Piya Basanti by K. S. Chithra, and Ustad Sultan Khan is one of the biggest hits of Sarkar's career. The song has beautiful visuals of mountains and tells the story of a young couple. The album won an International Viewer Choice Award from MTV.