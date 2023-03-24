Pradeep Sarkar dead: A look at his memorable music videos - from Piya Basanti Re to Ab Ke Sawan
Veteran filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar died in the early hours of Friday in Mumbai. He was 67. The news of his demise was shared first by filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Twitter. Sarker made his directorial debut in the year 2000 with Vidya Balan's Parineeta, and went on to make many memorable films. But before he ventured into the world of filmmaking, Sarkar had already proven himself in the music industry.
Pradeep Sarkar was the man of vision. The veteran filmmaker, best known for films such as Parineeta and Mardani, died today, March 24, at the age of 67.
Sarker made his directorial debut in the year 2000 with Vidya Balan's Parineeta and went on to make many memorable films. But before he ventured into the world of filmmaking, Sarkar had already proven himself in the music industry.
For the uninitiated, he began his career at Vinod Chopra Productions, where he directed several commercials. After years of working as a creative director, he went on to direct numerous music videos that not only became memorable but also left an indelible mark in the hearts of millions of Indians.
In the 1990s and early 2000s, Sarkar directed many music videos like Euphoria’s Dhoom Pichak Dhoom, Maaeri, and Shubha Mudgal’s Ab Ke Saawan and made them iconic with his creative story that he used to put in the song and appealing visuals.
Remembering Sarkar, let's take a look at some of his iconic music videos.
Piya Basanti
The album Piya Basanti by K. S. Chithra, and Ustad Sultan Khan is one of the biggest hits of Sarkar's career. The song has beautiful visuals of mountains and tells the story of a young couple. The album won an International Viewer Choice Award from MTV.
Set to the soulful voices of Chithra and Sultan Khan, the video tells the story of a young girl, Nauheed Cyrusi, who falls in love with a boy and spends days fantasising about him until the day she reunites with him.
Maaeri
The song that marked the debut of the actor Rimi Sen. The evergreen song Maaeri by Euphoria was released in the year 2000 and was sung by the lead singer of the band Palash Sen.
O Ganga Behti Ho Kyon
Sarkar gave the vision for Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Kavita Krishnamurthy's song, which was about corruption, water pollution, and poverty, among other social issues.
Ab Ke Sawan
The Indian pop song by Shubha Mudgal and composed by Shantanu Moitra was one of the highly energetic songs that Sarkar produced.
Special mention - Cadbury's 'Pappu Pass Ho Gaya'
No one can ever forget Cadbury's iconic commercial Pappu Pass Ho Gaya which featured legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.