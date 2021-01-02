Prabhas goes vintage! 'Baahubali' actor shares first look from period-romance film 'Radhe Shyam'

Prabhas' first look from the much-anticipated romantic film 'Radhe Shyam' is out and it looks straight out of a vintage book. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial will see Prabhas as Vikramaditya. In the first look, the actor is dressed in all black attire with a golf cap.

Sharing the look on his social media Prabhas wrote, "To all my lovely fans, wishing you a Happy & Healthy 2021. #RadheShyam #2021WithRadheShyam".



'Radhe Shyam' is a heart-wrenching love story set against the backdrop of Paris in the 1980s. Starring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, the big-budget romantic-drama features an ensemble cast with the likes of Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathya.

With AdiPurush, Radheshyam, Salaar, and Deepika Padukone starrer yet-unnamed film, Prabhas is keeping busy. He will be starring in various genre films for his upcoming projects from mythology, romantic drama, and sci-fiction.

The star who had recently wrapped the Italy schedule for Radheshyam will soon be shooting for his back to back lined up films. The fans of the actor have high expectations and are waiting for him to revive his 'Baahubali' glory.

