Popular stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian gets married to Tracy Alison in Goa: See pics

Popular stand-up comedian Kenneth Mathew Sebastian, best known by his stage name Kenny Sebastian, has tied the knot with girlfriend Tracy Alison. The private ceremony was attended by close friends and family.



The couple tied the knot in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

Comicstaan' fame Aakash Gupta gave a small glimpse of Kenny's wedding with Alison."Mr Handsome Sebastian," Aakash wrote alongside an image, in which Kenny is wearing a sherwani. Meanwhile, in another story, Kenny and Tracy can be seen walking down the aisle at church.

In other pictures, Kenny is dressed in a white tuxedo for the Christian wedding, and Tracy is wearing a beautiful white gown. Many videos and pictures from their wedding and reception party have been shared on social media by fan clubs.

The newly married couple are yet to officially announce the news of their wedding on social media