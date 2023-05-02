Police stopped AR Rahman's concert midway in Pune, here's what happened

Music maestro AR Rahman's live concert was abruptly stopped in Pune by the police after they crossed the 10 pm deadline. On May 1, the Oscar-winning music composer was performing live when a police officer went onto the stage and stopped his performance.

The video from the concert shows an officer asking Rahman and other musicians present on the stage to stop the performance. Soon after the video went viral, the Pune Police also issued a statement stating that their performance surpassed the 10 pm deadline.

As per the order by the Supreme Court of India, loud music is banned in open spaces in Pune after 10 pm.



News agency ANI tweeted, “Pune Police stopped music maestro AR Rahman from singing during his concert last night after he continued to perform beyond the permissible time of 10 pm.”

Rahman was performing at the concert organised by Feeding Smiles and 2BHK at The Mills on Raja Bahadur Mill Road. Later, the owner of 2 BHK Heramb Shelk reacted to the incident and said that they had no intentions of breaking the law.



As per HT, he said, “We never wanted to breach the law and our intention to organise the event was to uplift the city’s happiness index. If the police had asked us without going on to dias, we would have immediately stopped the event.”



No case has been registered in this connection, a senior police official has said.



Bundgarden police station's inspector Santosh Patil, said, "As the deadline of 10 pm had passed, we asked him (Rahman) and other artists to stop the show. They followed the instructions and stopped the show.''

Pune! Thank you for all the love and euphoria last night! Was such a roller coaster concert! No wonder Pune is home to so much classical music!

We shall be back soon to sing with you all again!



#2BHKDinerKeyClub @heramb_shelke @btosproductions EPI pic.twitter.com/UkBn09FwLj — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) May 1, 2023 ×

Rahman has not reacted to the incident but his close aide has expressed disappointment and said that police could have talked to the organisers first.