PM Narendra Modi, Mahesh Babu & others pay tribute to Telugu star Krishnam Raju

Veteran Telugu star U Krishnam Raju passed away Sunday (September 11). Senior actor, who was fondly known as ''Rebel Star'' for his rebellious acting style, breathed his last in Hyderabad, India. He was 82 years old.



U Krishnam was a well-known face in South film Industry and has produced and starred in a number of films in his decades-long career.

He was last seen in his nephew Prabhas' film 'Radhe Shyam'.

Late actor's mortal remains are kept in his residence for the last respect and stars like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, politician Chandrababu and several other ministers and A-listers arrived at his residence. Many photos are going viral showing actors giving support to grief-stricken Prabhas, who can be seen unconsolable.

Salman Khan was on target list of Bishnoi gang, says Punjab DGP

The last rites will be performed on Monday afternoon at Maha Prasthanam in Jubilee Hills. He will be cremated with state honours.

In his years-long career, Krishnam has nearly starred in 183 films. He acted in several blockbuster films like 'Jeevana Tarangalu' (1973), 'Krishnaveni' (1974), 'Sati Savitri '(1978), 'Taxi Driver' (1981), 'Trisulam' (1982) among others.

Soon after the news spread, many prominent personalities paid tribute to the late icon.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the loss. Sharing a photo with his family, he wrote, “Saddened by the passing away of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu. The coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance and creativity. He was also at the forefront of community service and made a mark as a political leader. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Saddened by the passing away of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu. The coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance and creativity. He was also at the forefront of community service and made a mark as a political leader. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/hJyeGVpYA5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2022 ×

His friends and colleagues from the south industry have also shared their condolences with his family.



Superstar Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu, among others, shared heartfelt messages on their respective social media handles.



Mahesh Babu wrote, “Shocked to learn that Krishnam Raju garu is no more... A very sad day for me and the entire industry. His life, his work and his immense contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Prabhas and the entire family during this difficult time.”



Jr NTR Tweeted, “Deeply saddened by Krishnam Raju Garu's passing away. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.''

I will forever cherish my memories with him. He was a magnanimous visionary who always spoke highly of Telugu Cinema. His immese contribution to TFI is irreplaceable.



My condolences to Prabhas and his family and friends. Rest in peace 🙏 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 11, 2022 ×

Extremely saddened to hear about the passing away of Krishnam raju Garu .. strength and condolences to the family 💔 May his soul RIP 🙏🏻 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) September 11, 2022 ×

My dearest #KrishnamRaju Garu,

Thank you for being born, thank you for your films, thank you for your love and warmth. Will miss you, dearly. My deepest condolences to the entire family🙏 — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) September 11, 2022 ×

Deepest condolences to krishnam raju garu’s family… May his soul rest in peace!!🙏#RipKrishnamRaju — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 11, 2022 ×

(With inputs from the agencies)