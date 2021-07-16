Photo op of 'The French Dispatch' cast at Cannes leads to hilarious memes on Twitter

Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' is making waves at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. As the film premiered earlier this week, all eyes were on actor Timothee Chalamet who stood out in a sea of black suit, in his silver Tom Ford suit. That's not all. The film's cast recently gathered for a photo op and the varied outfits have resulted in hilarious memes.

A photo, featuring Chalamet, Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray, particularly caught everyone's attention. The photo had all four wearing strikingly different outfits and had immense potential to be a viral meme. The outfits that the stars chose were reflective of their personalities and stood out from each other. Chalamet was dressed as the millennial hipster, Anderson's suit was rather conventional, Swinton's outfit was futuristic and Murray probably didn't care about his outfit much.



Twitter naturally had a field day, looking at the photo and churned out hilarious memes. Take a look.

Williamsburg, Upper West Side, Upper East Side, New Jersey pic.twitter.com/mqtJeyaIkE — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) July 15, 2021 ×

five years in journalism, ten years in journalism, fifteen years in journalism, twenty years in journalism pic.twitter.com/bkXKhKPfnz — Jon Christian (@Jon_Christian) July 14, 2021 ×

Someone even had a Loki reference to it.

And then they also had reference to work from home and Zoom calls.

Zoom presentation attire, remembering how I dressed before Zoom, imagining how I'll dress after Zoom, how I'll actually dress after Zoom pic.twitter.com/RKcxaX8Nmt — Sara Wallace Goodman (@ThatSaraGoodman) July 15, 2021 ×

Wes Anderson's film was scheduled to premiere at Cannes 2020 but the festival had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.



The film features a star-studded cast that includes Owen Wilson, Benicio del Toro, and Frances McDormand,Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, and Bill Murray among others.