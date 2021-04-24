Pete Davidson visits Phoebe Dynevor in London amid SNL break: Source

Pete Davidson and 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor dating rumours are in the news for some time now, and it looks like their love is getting stronger.



The 'SNL' star has flown to London, UK to spend some quality time with his new love. A source told PEOPLE that Davidson was visiting partner Dynevor in London while Saturday Night Live was in the midseason break and there is no episode until May 8.



The trip comes amid the report that confirms that the couple is dating, ''Pete is telling friends he's serious about [Phoebe].'' Although the couple are yet to confirm their romance.



The fans have been speculating about them since March after Davidson was spotted in Manchester where Dynevor had been living with her mom in the pandemic. A source said at the time: “Pete is a real charmer and has hit it off with Phoebe. Flying all the way to the UK shows how interested he is.” The pair were seen to be wearing matching necklaces reading the letters ‘PD’, which is also both of their initials.

The month before, Dynevor also took a trip to New York City, where Davidson is currently based and shoots Saturday Night Live. From her trip to Brooklyn, the Netflix breakthrough star shared some photos of a snowy and sunny Brooklyn, 'Grateful I got to be here for a hot sec ❤️.' she wrote.



Davidson has previously dated comedian Carly Aquilino, Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in late 2018 before they split. While Dynevor was linked to recruitment executive Simon Merrill and Sean Teale, she also sparked dating rumours with her 'Bridgerton' costar, Regé-Jean Page, which the actress ultimately denied while speaking to British magazine in February.