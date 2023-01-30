'Pathaan' is unstoppable, earns Rs 542 cr at worldwide box office

The glory of Bollywood is back with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'. Sidharth Anand's film is currently ruling the box office worldwide, and within its first five days, it has shattered all box office records.



The film starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham was one of the biggest films in India this year, and in just a few days, it earned rave reviews and massive box office numbers.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the big numbers on his official Twitter handle.

''PATHAAN' CROSSES 500 CR Mark: 542 CR *GROSS* WORLDWIDE IN 5 DAYS...Pathaan Worldwide [India and Abroad]BOC *Gross* *5 days*335 billion rupees.Overseas: 207 million dollars total *GROSS* worldwide: 542 cr.''

The film has grossed Rs 335 crore in India and Rs 207 crore internationally. 'Pathaan' earned Rs 75 crore on its fifth day.



Moviegoers have been waiting for Shah Rukh Khan's film for a long time, and now, after four years of silence, SRK made a smashing comeback with his action look. This is the first time in his 30-year-long career that SRK has played the role of an action hero.



The film made history in its first weekend and become the "highest grossing movie in the history of Indian cinema in the first week of its release".

#Pathaan is a #BO TSUNAMI… REBOOTS and REVIVES biz of #Hindi films… Collects UNIMAGINABLE and UNTHINKABLE numbers in its HISTORIC 5-day *extended* weekend… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr. Total: ₹ 271 cr. #Hindi. #India biz.

And not only this but 'Pathaan' has also become the fastest film to enter the Rs 200 crore club.



After the film took the box office by storm, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham on Monday interacted with the media during an event organised in Mumbai.