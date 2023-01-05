'Pathaan' controversy: CBFC orders for 10 cuts, Deepika Padukone's orange bikini shot stays 

Three weeks before it is scheduled to release in theatres, Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' will have to go through a few cuts as per CBFC's directive. A photo- which appears to be a list of changes that the Central Board Of Film Certification has issued for the film- has found its way to the internet and is being widely circulated. From certain shots in the song 'Besharam Rang' to altering words and phrases in the film, CBFC has asked for 10 cuts in the movie. Ironically, Deepika's orange bikini shot, which stirred a huge controversy, will remain in the film as per the directive.



The cuts suggested by CBFC include:



The word RAW has been ordered to be omitted from the film. Several revisions in dialogues have been suggested which include replacing the word Ashok Chakra with Veer Puraskar, ex-KGB to ex-SBU, and Mrs Bharatmata to Humari Bharatmata.



The word scotch has to be replaced with drink and the word Russia has to be removed from the phrase 'Black Prison, Russia'. The word PM will be replaced by President or Minister and the word PMO has to be dropped from 13 places.



The song that stirred controversy, Besharam Rang also will have to go through a few changes. Close-up shots of buttocks, Deepika's 'side pose (partial nudity)' shots, and visuals of sensuous dance movements will have to be replaced with 'suitable shots'. Interestingly, Deepika's saffron bikini will stay in the song. Certain groups had raised objections initially to her attire and specifically to the colour.