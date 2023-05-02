Paris Hilton's Met Gala entrance blocked by climate change protesters

Paris Hilton made her fashionable debut at the Met Gala this year, but the ride to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York wasn't a smooth one. While on her way to the venue, the socialite's vehicle was blocked by a group of climate change protesters, thus delaying her entrance.

Hilton's black van was stopped by a group of angry protesters in red T-shirts.

In the video that has gone viral, the angry protesters can be seen laying on the road and blocking the van while holding posters that read, ''The 1% are killing the climate.''

As per Daily Mail, in the clip, they are shouting loudly and can be heard saying, ''We want it now.'' However, the way was cleared quickly. Just a casual met gala #MetGala #Protest pic.twitter.com/gKYleT1lwE — Francessca Crayon (@FrancesscaCray1) May 2, 2023 × After a short halt, Paris Hilton arrived on the red carpet in all her style. The 42-year-old diva was looking stunning in a black off-shoulder, shimmery Marc Jacobs dress.

She tied her hair in a high ponytail, and to match her look, she sported striking black eyeshadow.

The 2023 Met Gala returned with all its glitz and glamour to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, and stars like Kim Kardashian, Jared Leto, Kylie Jenner, and others stepped out in their fashion best. Take a look.

