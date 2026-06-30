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Parasakthi director Sudha Kongara approaches Madras High Court over Rs 8.39 crore fee dispute

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 20:11 IST | Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 20:11 IST
Parasakthi director Sudha Kongara approaches Madras High Court over Rs 8.39 crore fee dispute

Sudha Kongara over Parasakthi fee dispute Photograph: (X)

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Filmmaker Sudha Kongara has approached the Madras High Court, alleging that she is yet to receive Rs 8.39 crore in remuneration for her work on Parasakthi. Read to know more.

Sudha Kongara is making headlines as the filmmaker has reportedly approached the Madras High Court alleging that she is yet to receive Rs 8.39 crore in remuneration for her work in Parasakthi. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela and Ravi Mohan in key roles. It was released in cinemas on January 10.

Sudha Kongara on court intervention over Parasakthi fee dispute

Sudha Kongaraa has approached the Madras High Court over unpaid remuneration of Rs 8.39 crore for her work in connection with the released Tamil movie Parasakthi, as per the report of Live Law. Moreover, during the hearing infront of Justice K Kumaresh Babu, orally it has directed Dawn Pictures to not release the movie on satellite till July 8.

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Reportedly, Sudha has moved the court against Dawn Pictures, seeking payment of Rs 8.39 crore along with an interest of 12% from February 8, 2026. The filmmaker has also sought to appoint a court receiver or commissioner to collect, receive and hold all revenue that is payable by Zee5 to Dawn Pictures for obtaining the OTT rights of the movie.

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During the plea, Sudha's counsel informed the court that a total of Rs 17.60 crore (including GST) was to be paid to Sudha as consideration, of which only Rs 9.31 crore was paid and the remaining Rs 8.39 crore remained unpaid.

All about Parasakthi

Helmed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Dawn Pictures, the Tamil-language political action drama film Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela. The film is set in 1965, which depicts the anti-Hindi imposition agitations in Tamil Nadu, bringing to life a significant historical event based on true stories from the time.

The film has music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography handled by Ravi K. Chandran and editing by Sathish Suriya. Parasakthi was released in theatres on January 10, 2026, during the Pongal week.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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