/Pakistani TikToker Ayesha Gilamana shot dead in Taxila; younger sister injured

Popular Pakistani TikToker Ayesha Gilamana was shot dead in Taxila city in Pakistan on August 14. According to the local police, Ayesha, whose real name is Shamsu Bibi, was reportedly called out of her home before being shot.

Pakistani TikToker shot dead

According to a complaint filed by Ayesha’s father, Fazal Sahibzada, the 28-year-old content creator had received a phone call from a man identified as Kashif, also known as “Kashi,” who allegedly asked her to come outside immediately. She reportedly left her home in a car with her. Shortly afterwards, the family learned that Ayesha had been shot and that Aseema had sustained serious injuries, as reported in Arab News.

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Sahibzada further stated that Ayesha Gilani was shot dead near a petrol station in Taxila after two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on her vehicle.

The attack occurred while Gilani was travelling with her family. A bullet struck her in the neck, killing her on the spot. The shooting caused the driver, Naimatullah, to lose control of the vehicle and crash into another car, leaving Gilani’s younger sister, Aseema, critically injured. Sahibzada later identified his daughter’s body at the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Taxila.

Police launch investigations

Police have obtained CCTV footage showing two men, estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old, fleeing the scene on a motorcycle shortly after the incident. Investigators are reviewing the video to trace the suspects and determine the motive behind the targeted killing.

In his police statement, Sahibzada revealed that his daughter had been involved in an ongoing financial dispute with two individuals, identified as Kausar and Javed (alias Shaheen). He stated that Gilani had previously received death threats over money repayment demands and had filed a complaint against the duo in Islamabad.