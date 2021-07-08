Pakistan mourns the loss of legendary Indian star Dilip Kumar, prayers offered outside ancestral home

As legendary actor Dilip Kumar died at the age of 98 on July 7, the entire world mourned the loss of a stalwart such as him with celebrities and influencers paying a tribute on various social media platforms.

Dilip Kumar died in Mumbai after being hospitalised several times over the last past 6 months owing to ill health.

With fans spread across the world, people of Pakistan too expressed their sadness over his death. After his death, fans and relatives in Pakistan's Peshawar offered a Ghaibana Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer in absence of the person) to the late actor.

Several gathered outside his ancestral home in Pakistan’s Peshawar and lit candles in his memory. For the uninitiated, Dilip Kumar, born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan was from an Awan family in Pakistan's Peshawar. The actor was born on December 11, 1922 at his ancestral home in Qissa Khawani Bazaar area of Peshawar.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan too mourned the loss of Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who was born in Peshawar. Imran took to Twitter and wrote, “Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar's passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when project launched. This is the most difficult time - to raise first 10% of the funds & his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts (sic).”

Also, in 1998, the Pakistan government honoured Dilip Kumar with the 'Nishan-e-Imtiaz' award. It is Pakistan's highest civilian award. Apart from this, the government has already declared Dilip Kumar's native house as a national heritage. His ancestral home is also being turned into a museum.