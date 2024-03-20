Paatal Lok 2 to Mirzapur 3: New seasons coming up of these popular shows

New seasons of popular shows Mirzapur, Paatal Lok and Panchayat were announced on Tuesday at the Prime Video Presents event in Mumbai. Prime Video announced a whopping 70 titles- both movies and series- across genres and languages on Tuesday at a star-studded event in Mumbai.



While some new shows including Citadel Honey Bunny starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rana Connection were launched at the event, the announcement of the sequel of some popular Prime Video titles like Paatal Lok, Panchayat and Mirzapur got fans excited.



Paatal Lok Season 2



Hathi Ram is going to be back. Jaideep Ahlawat, and Ishwaak Singh will be back to reprise their roles in the second season of Paatal Lok. Tilottama Shome also joins the cast this season.



"Two seemingly disconnected cases get Hathiram and Ansari to work together again, sending them down the track of a nebulous conspiracy," says the synopsis of the film.



Bandish Bandits Season 2



The musical drama Bandish Bandits has been renewed for a second season. Ritwik Bhowmik and , Shreya Chaudhry will reprise their role as Radhe and Tamanna. The second season will have the former lovers and bandmates, find themselves pitted against each other in a nationwide band competition, their tumultuous relationship intersecting like pieces on a chessboard.



Suzhal - The Vortex Season 2 (Tamil)



"Small Town Big Crime! When a senior activist lawyer, Chellappa, who defended Nandini, is found murdered, Sakkarai is called in to help the family. Set against the backdrop of the massive Ashtakaali Festival in the small town of Kaalipattanam, the case unravels deeds from the past that cast long shadows on the present," reads the synopsis of the highly acclaimed show.



Panchayat Season 3



One of TVF's most loved Prime Video shows, Panchayat returns for a third season. Starring Jeetendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav in the lead, season 3 will pick from where the second season ended.



"As the Panchayat elections approach, both Pradhan and Bhushan camps engage in a fierce battle to uplift their public image. Navigating the murky waters of Phulera politics, Abhishek does his best to maintain his objectivity," reads the synopsis of the show.



Mirzapur Season 3



One of the most popular shows of Prime Video, Mirzapur is going to be back for the third season this year. Mirzapur 3 will have Guddu Bhaiya and Golu pitted against each other even as they try to outmatch Kaleen Bhaiyaa. Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Verma and others will reprise their roles in this intense thriller-drama.