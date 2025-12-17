/OTT content to remain outside the purview of CBFC, Government introduces 3-tier guideline instead

In what could be termed as a relief to OTT platforms, the government on Wednesday clarified in the Lok Sabha that content on streaming platforms will continue to remain outside the jurisdiction of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, the OTT platforms will be required to follow a Code Of Ethics.

In response to questions from Dr MK Vishnu Prasad, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan stated that OTT content is governed under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Under these rules, OTT platforms are required to follow a Code of Ethics, which includes avoiding content prohibited by law and implementing age-based classification for their offerings.

The CBFC, established under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, is responsible for certifying films for public exhibition. The government clarified that its authority does not extend to content on OTT platforms.

There is a three-tier institutional framework that content producers must follow while creating content for OTT platforms

Level I: Self-regulation by the content publishers themselves

Level II: Oversight by self-regulating bodies formed by the publishers

Level III: Supervision and intervention by the Central Government

Complaints regarding OTT content are directed first to the respective platforms under Level I, allowing publishers to take corrective action in line with the IT Rules, 2021.