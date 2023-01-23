Oscar nominations 2023 Live updates: Check full list, best actress, actor, & movie, how to watch live stream

Oscar nominations 2023 live streaming: Oscars 2023 is just a few months away, and a lot is at stake this year. People from all over the world, especially Indian fans, are anxiously waiting to know whether their favourite actors or movies have made the cut. The Oscar nominations for 2023 will be announced live from Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday, January 2. For admirers of Indian cinema, this year will be particularly memorable because four Indian films—RRR, Chhello Show, All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperers—have been shortlisted for nominations. While RRR has been making waves in the West and has already won a significant Golden Globe award, Chhello Show has been chosen as India's official entry to the Academy Awards.

How to watch Oscar nominations 2023 live streaming

Nominations will be announced on January 24 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. PST). The live stream will begin at 7 PM IST on Tuesday for viewers in India. Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy's YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter handles will Livestream the event. For the first time, the live stream will also be available in virtual reality via Horizon Worlds in the Metaverse.

Oscar nominations 2023: Best actor

Five actors would be nominated for best actor at the 2023 Oscars, according to a New York Times prediction. Colin Farrell's performance in The Banshees of Inisherin and Brendan Fraser's comeback effort in The Whale would qualify them for a slot. Austin Butler would be a strong contender for best actor thanks to his widely praised depiction of Elvis Presley in Elvis, and Bill Nighy might also receive a nomination for his stirring portrayal of a bureaucrat coping with a terminal illness in the 2022 film Living. The New York Times predicted that Paul Mescal, for his role in Aftersun, would be the fifth candidate.

Oscar nominations 2023: Best Actress

It is anticipated that Cate Blanchett for Tár and Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once would be two top picks for best actress. Viola Davis received praise for best actress at the Screen Actors Guild, Golden Globes, and Critics Choice Awards for her performance in The Woman King. She would almost probably be considered for an Oscar in 2023 as well. Danielle Deadwyler deserves recognition as well for her role as Mamie Till-Bradley in the film Till. Furthermore, Michelle Williams, who starred in the film Fabelmans, might also be given a spot in the final nomination list.

Oscar Nominations 2023: Shortlisted International Feature Film

To vote in the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt-in and must watch all 15 shortlisted films.

No Countries International Feature Film 1 Argentina Argentina, 1985 2 Austria Corsage 3 Belgium Close 4 Cambodia Return to Seoul 5 Denmark Holy Spider 6 France Saint Omer 7 Germany All Quite on the Western Front 8 India Last Film Show 9 Ireland The Quite Girl 10 Mexico Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths 11 Morocco The Blue Caftan 12 Pakistan Joyland 13 Poland EO 14 South Korea Decision to Leave 15 Sweden Cairo Conspiracy

Oscar Nominations 2023: Shortlisted in Visual Effects

The VFX branch executive committee chose the shortlist, which includes presumed frontrunner Avatar: The Way of Water and nine other films, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Top Gun: Maverick.