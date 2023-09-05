Oppenheimer soars past $850mn at global box office. $1bn on the cards?

Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated biopic, Oppenheimer, which delves into the life of American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned figure behind the development of the atomic bomb during the Manhattan Project, has reached another milestone. As of the latest update, the film has surpassed $850 million in global box office earnings, which is nothing short of astounding. Not just because the film's production budget is around $100 million, but also because it is an R-rated three-hour biopic involving, for the most part, a lot of conversation — not exactly the characterstics of a crowd-pleaser.

It even held its ground against the star-studded, visually captivating, and clearly more commercial Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, in what became known as the Barbenheimer phenomenon. While Barbie may have ultimately triumphed in this cinematic showdown, Oppenheimer has maintained consistent performance and captured the attention of audiences worldwide.

The film's star-studded cast, led by Cillian Murphy, included notable names such as Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh, all contributing to the movie's success. Oppenheimer is adapted from the acclaimed book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. At the heart of the film lies the historic Trinity test, a pivotal event that marked the successful testing of the first atomic weapon.

Oppenheimer review

WION's review of Oppenheimer read, "Nolan's signature style, with its non-linear narrative, transcends mere storytelling, guiding the audience through a labyrinth of time and memory. Seamlessly transitioning between Oppenheimer's past and present, Nolan skillfully explores the fluidity of memory, perception, and remorse. His directorial prowess, matched with the stunning artistry of Hoyte van Hoytema, turns Oppenheimer into an exquisite visual epic, with many memorable visual images. The Trinity Test, which proved to the US government that this weapon indeed was as destructive as the scientists claimed, is depicted as an event of Biblical proportions. A moment of celebration comes a little later, but at first everyone is shaken by the enormity of the thing."

