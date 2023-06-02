Oppenheimer is Christopher Nolan’s first R-rated film in 20 years

Ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has earned itself an R-rating. Not the first time, but it is definitely a rare feature in his film. Nolan’s other films that got this rating was 2000 release Memento and Insomnia in 2002. Post that, all his films largely stayed in the PG-13 area.

In fact, actor David Dastmalchian once revealed that The Dark Knight film had edited out a scene involving his character to maintain the PG-13 rating. Interestingly, his war film, Dunkirk, also earned a PG-13 rating despite of featuring multiple battle scenes.

As for the upcoming film, Oppenheimer, will release on July 21 and is Christopher Nolan’s first film since the pandemic era-Tenet. Tenet came out in 2020.

Oppenheimer is also the longest film of his career at nearly three hours. It stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, considered to be the father of the atomic bomb as leader of the World War II-era Manhattan Project. Nolan showed off footage in April at CinemaCon, where he spoke about his reasoning for making a film about the theoretical physicist.

The film also stars Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.