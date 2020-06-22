On Father's Day, Nick Jonas thanks Priyanka Chopra's dad for raising 'an incredible daughter'

Talk about husband's goals! Musician Nick Jonas did not just wish his father Paul Kevin Jonas on Father's Day but the singer also took the opportunity to pay his tribute to his father-in-law, actress Priyanka Chopra's father Ashok Chopra.



The singer took to Instagram to post a picture of his father and a childhood picture of Priyanka with her father to mark the day. "Happy Father`s Day to all the dads out there! My dad is and has always been my hero. Love and miss you @papakjonas," he wrote in the caption.

The `Sucker` singer further expressed the desire to be able to meet his late father-in-law."Dr Ashok Chopra, I wish I would have had the chance to meet you. You raised an incredible daughter, and I`m so blessed we found each other. And to everyone not able to be with their fathers I`m thinking of you today and sending you love," he wrote.

The couple has been quarantining at their Los Angeles home amid the pandemic. Priyanka Chopra too shared throwback pictures of both her father and father-in-law on Father's day.



The couple recently celebrated their second anniversary as a couple.