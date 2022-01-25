Notes of The Beatles' hit song 'Hey Jude' to be sold as NFT by John Lennon's son

The Beatles hit song 'Hey Jude' can be yours now. John Lennon's eldest son, Julian Lennon has announced details of a Beatles memorabilia sale which includes outfits, guitars and the song notes of 'Hey Jude' as non-fungible tokens or NFTs.



Paul McCartney's original notes of the song will soon be up for sale digitally.



Julian Lennon was all of five when his father left his mother Cynthia for Yoko Ono. Julian recalls that McCartney went to visit him at the Lennon family home in Surrey and came up with the tune and lyrics of the song in the car.

Originally titled Hey Jules, it was meant to comfort young Julian – take a sad song and make it better.



“Hey, try and deal with this terrible thing,” McCartney once said. “I knew it was not going to be easy for him. I always feel sorry for kids in divorces … I had the idea (for the song) by the time I got there.”

The song went to on to become one of the most popular tracks of the band. In 1968 it was the year's top-selling single in the UK and the US.

The notes show McCartney structuring the song into four distinct sections. It starts with “voice and piano” and ends with ‘LONG SLOW FADE’.

Bidding for the notes will begin at $30,000 (£22,267)

"This NFT is a one of one edition of the physical item and does not include the physical item," the description reads. The notes will, however, come with an “exclusive audio narration” by Julian Lennon.



Three Gibson guitars and two of John Lenon's outfits too will be sold as NFTs.



Lenon's Afghan coat, which he wore in the film Magical Mystery Tour and at the launch party for the album Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band; and a black cape he wore in the film 'Help!'



Julian Lennon hoped the sale would be “a unique way to continue Dad’s legacy.”



"I’ve been collecting these personal items for about 30 years, and I was getting a bit fed up with them being locked away in a vault, where I’ve had to keep them because I didn’t want them to get damaged," he said to Variety.