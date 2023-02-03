'Not for me' says Seth Rogen on Marvel films

Looks like the MCU fandom is seeing a downward trend. Actor Seth Rogen recently revealed that he’s not so much a fan of the Marvel films. In an interview recently, Seth confessed that he doesn’t understand the hype around superhero films. What makes this statement interesting is that he is otherwise a comic book fan but he doesn’t love them too much on celluloid.

Not just that, Seth Rogen has also been involved in adaptations of AMC’s Preacher and is also an executive producer on The Boys and Invincible.

Then why this dislike?

Seth explains that it is purely because he thinks that the Marvel films are aimed at entertaining kids (in his opinion). “I think that Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios president) is a brilliant guy. And I think a lot of the filmmakers he’s hired to make these movies are great filmmakers. But as someone who doesn’t have children… It is [all] kind of geared toward kids, you know? There are times where I will forget. I’ll watch one of these things, as an adult with no kids, and be like, ‘Oh, this is just not for me’,” said Seth.