Nigel Lythgoe steps down as So You Think You Can Dance judge after sexual assault allegations

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, USEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Jan 07, 2024, 09:01 AM IST
main img

File photo of Nigel Lythgoe. Photograph:(AP)

Amid sexual assault allegations, TV producer and reality TV show judge Nigel Lythgoe voluntarily exits So You Think You Can Dance.

Renowned TV producer and judge, Nigel Lythgoe, announced his voluntary withdrawal from the judging panel of So You Think You Can Dance on Friday following legal action implicating him in allegations of sexual assault. These accusations, notably one from fellow judge Paula Abdul, have cast a shadow over the forthcoming season of the popular Fox dance competition series, slated to kick off in March.

In a statement, Lythgoe, who is also co-creator and executive producer of the dance reality TV show, said, "I have informed the producers of So You Think You Can Dance of my decision to step back from participating in this year’s series."

The 74-year-old veteran TV figure, known for his work on reality TV hits such as American Idol, also voiced his dedication to clearing his name and restoring his reputation amidst these legal challenges.

Lythgoe added, "I did so with a heavy heart but entirely voluntarily because this great program has always been about dance and dancers, and that’s where its focus needs to remain. In the meantime, I am dedicating myself to clearing my name and restoring my reputation."

In a lawsuit, filed on December 30th, singer and dancer Paula Abdul alleged that Lythgoe subjected her to assault twice - first during her tenure as a judge on American Idol in the early 2000s and later during her stint on So You Think You Can Dance, prompting her departure from the show after two seasons.

In response to the allegations, Lythgoe vehemently dismissed them as an "appalling smear" and vowed to contest them, reports AP.

(With inputs from agencies)

