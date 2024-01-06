Hannah Quinlivan's agency issues statement to address 'fake Weibo post' on Jay Chou's infidelity

Rumours swirled across Chinese social media when a purported Weibo post, allegedly from Taiwanese-Australian model-actress Hannah Quinlivan, surfaced, making shocking allegations against her husband, Mandopop sensation Jay Chou.

The viral screenshot, circulating on January 4, accused Chou of misconduct and deceit. It read, "Mr Chou, tear down that fake mask of yours, your perfect image can't hide your true self for long… I don't want to live a day like this anymore, Mr Chou! Those disgusting activities that you and your friends did, do you really think the truth won't come out someday?"

Quinlivan's agency swiftly debunked the post on her official Weibo account, denying its authorship and labelling the claims as entirely false.

In the official statement, Quinlivan's agency urged netizens to disregard online hearsay and indicated her readiness to pursue legal recourse over the fraudulent post. Her official statement was reposted by Chou's company, JVR Music, and the Jay Chou International Fan Club on Weibo, further discrediting the fabricated accusations.

The official statement by the Taiwanese-Australian model-actress's agency read, "The content of the post is untrue and purely fictitious and not published by Hannah. We appeal to everyone not to believe rumours spreading online. Our company will reserve our rights to pursue legal action."

Attempting to dispel the turmoil, Quinlivan shared Jay Chou's new song "Christmas Star" on her Instagram Stories, adorning the post with three heart-eyed smiley faces and tagging Chou.

Meanwhile, Jay Chou, 44, refrained from addressing the allegations directly but countered the speculations by sharing Instagram Stories showcasing moments from his ongoing trip in Britain alongside Quinlivan and friends.

The contentious post, alleging Chou's involvement in purportedly scandalous activities, hinted at conflict within their relationship. However, fans ardently defended Quinlivan, highlighting inconsistencies in the post's timing and Quinlivan's online presence. Her last known Weibo activity dated back to December 30, 2023, while her Xiaohongshu profile indicated her current location in England, contradicting the purported Weibo post.