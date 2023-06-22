Nicole Kidman starrer Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 greenlit, to get new cast

Nicole Kidman starrer Nine Perfect Strangers has been renewed for season 2. The hit Hulu show will return after a gap of two years. The Big Little Lies actress will return as the head of an exclusive wellness resort where people go to find a purpose and improve their lives. Season 2 will see new faces as more people join in as resort-goers.

There are talks that Murray Bartlett, Liv Ullman, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Aras Aydin could join the Nicole Kidman starrer.

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name. The show’s first season premiered in August 2021 with Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Shannon, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Regina Hall along with Nicole Kidman.

It was in May 2022 when reports of a season 2 in the works started sprucing up. David E. Kelley served as showrunner on season one and co-wrote it with John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss.

