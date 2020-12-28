Nicole Kidman joins husband Keith Urban to spread some Christmas cheer on Instagram 

This is how holidays need to be spent. Making happy memories with your loved ones. And Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman did exactly that as she joined her husband, musician Keith Urban to sing an acoustic version 'I'll Be Your Santa Tonight.'



On Christmas Eve, the couple treated fans to a rendition of his 2019 holiday tune, 'I'll Be Your Santa Tonight' on Instagram that not only showcased their love for one another but also provided comfort to anyone who might be feeling down this holiday season amid the pandemic.

In the video, the couple can be seen sitting outdoors in front of a Christmas light display. As Urban sang, Kidman loving looked on before joining in.



The lyrics of the song are poignant at a time when many are choosing to spend the holiday season alone, away from their loved ones due to the pandemic. Kidman and Urban both sang the line, "You don't have to be alone," in unison, underlining the point that we're all in this together.