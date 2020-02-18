Newcomer Aditi Arya on '83' director Kabir Khan: It's an honor working with him

Aditi Arya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with much-awaited movie '83'.

As the film is slated to release on April 10, 2020, Aditi said, “I wanted to be a part of this film, as it marked such a proud historic moment for India; I feel privileged that so early in my career I got the chance to work with the people I really wanted to, that is director Kabir Khan. I hope each experience I have with different filmmakers enriches me further and adds to my personal bounty of experiences''.

Aditi has been a prominent face in the south Indian cinema industry as she has been associated with projects like 'Seven', 'ISM', and 'Kurukshetra'.

As for '83', the film is helmed by Kabir Khan and stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Salim, Boman Irani, and others.