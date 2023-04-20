New ‘Twilight’ TV series is in the works reportedly

Exciting news for all the Twilight fans! A new television series is in the works based on the popular Stephenie Meyer book series. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Twilight Saga is getting the television treatment at Lionsgate Television.

The project is in early development, and Sinead Daly, known for writing The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Raised by Wolves, is attached to write the script for Twilight.

Sources have told THR that the project is at a very early stage.

''Daly is working with Lionsgate TV to determine what the specific take on Twilight will be and if it will be a remake of Meyer’s books or a different offshoot.''

If we go by the reports, author Meyer is expected to be involved in the television adaptation. Former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig, who during his tenure at Summit Entertainment bought the rights to the Twilight book series after Paramount Pictures, is attached to execute and produce the television take.

However, there is no official confirmation via Lionsgate Television yet.

The adaptation news comes a decade after the final Twilight movie, Breaking Dawn: Part 2, starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, was released. The vampire film franchise was a huge hit. The film began in 2008 and ended in 2012 with a total collection of $3.4bn worldwide.



Soon after the news of the reboot broke on the internet, several fans took to Twitter to share their reactions. While some were excited to see what the new project would be like, others were quick to bash the idea.



The news of the Twilight series comes after it was announced that a new TV show based on the Harry Potter world is in development.



One Twitter user joked, “Harry Potter tv show in development at Max, Lionsgate developing a Twilight series, new Hunger Games movie this year...it's 2011 again.”



Another wrote, ''I love Twilight but no.''

i love twilight but no — lًuna (@testdrvve) April 19, 2023 ×

“Flop Harry Potter but a tv show is actually the PERFECT format for Twilight,” another wrote.

flop harry potter but a tv show is actually the PERFECT format for twilight https://t.co/BOnNihpb6Z — tselsi, alias “tsimp” (RA 9165 sec. 11) (@creepyputa) April 19, 2023 ×