'Sacred Games' star Kubbra Sait alleges sexual abuse by family friend as a teen

Kubbra Sait, of 'Sacred Games’ fame, will be launching her memoir titled, ‘Open Book: Not quite a Memoir’ in which she discloses that she was a victim of sexual abuse as a teenager. The actor opened up about being abused as a child and how, in order to save her family from being 'destroyed’, she had to endure it.

In her book, she claimed that it took her many years to tell her mother about how she had been molested 'under her nose' in her house. Kubbra also said her mother recently apologised to her, decades after the abuse. She says she was abused by her uncle for two-and-a-half years, whom she named ‘X’ in her book.

Kubbra, talking about her distressing experience in the book, claimed that she was just 17 years old when she was embroiled in the ‘greatest tragedy’ known to her. She recalls going to a Bangalore restaurant with her family regularly, when the owner became friendly with both her and her brother, Danish. The man even helped her mother with her finances. The man began sexually abusing Kubbra shortly after this and requested her to not refer to him as her uncle.

"When Mumma sighed at the reprieve that cash provided, I sighed too. Just then, a hand slid to the back seat of the car where I was sitting and slid up my dress. X, who was no longer my uncle, smiled as he rubbed my thigh. I was numb in that moment… He started frequenting our home, and Mumma would laugh with and cook for him. In front of her, he would kiss my cheek and say, ‘Oh my Kubrati, you’re my favourite little one’. Although uncomfortable, I kept quiet," an excerpt from Kubbra’s book read.

Giving more details of the incident, she wrote that the abuser was married and had a child, and in the curse of the sexual assault, he became a father for the second time. She wrote that if Kubbra resisted him, he would stop taking her mother's calls. According to Kubbra, her mother was completely unaware of anything that was going on between X and her daughter and would chastise the actor for allegedly fighting with X when he refused to assist the family. Kubbra further claimed that she was being sexually molested and that no one in her immediate vicinity 'could even tell.'

The actor revealed how it all started when she was taken to a hotel by X. Before kissing her on the lips, he stroked her face. She was numb, confused and perplexed, she added.

Claiming that X threatened her, saying ‘it would destroy us’ if she ever told them about the sexual assault, the actor stated that she believed what he said and added that if she had to deal with a similar thing now, she would have done it differently. Her mind and soul ‘felt dead’ at that time.

Kubbra Sait’s last appearances were in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’, ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’, both in 2020. She rose to fame with her portrayal of Kuku in the hit Netflix web series 'Sacred Games' in which she plays the role of a transgender woman.

