Neetu Kapoor shares sweetest picture of Ranbir, Alia as she sends her good wishes

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started this week by sharing the happiest news of their life. The newly married couple is all set to embrace parenthood and their whole family and millions of fans are on cloud nine. Taking to her Instagram account, soon-to-be mommy Alia shared a sweet picture taken during her sonography test.



Soon after the announcement, the whole Kapoor & Bhatt family, including Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karishma Kapoor, and Alia's sister Shaheen, mommy wished the couple and expressed their happiness in their own way.

Baby on the way! Timeline of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt adorable moments together



Now after a whole day, Neetu Kapoor, soon-to-be granny, wished the couple. The veteran actress who is an ardent social media social shared a rare and adorable picture of Alia and Ranbir.



In the caption, Kapoor simply wrote, ''God Bless''.

In the picture, the Brahmastra actors are posing in a beautiful location with mountains in the backdrop and the much-in-love couple are holding each other affectionately.

Alia Bhatt announces pregnancy, here's how Neetu Kapoor and the rest of family reacted to the news



Reacting to the post, Alia commented, ''My favourite picture'' along with several heart emoticons. Later, she also made the same image as her display picture on her Instagram account.



Although, the whole day, while the entire family was busy posting heartfelt wishes for the couple, Neetu was the one who looked most surprised by the baby news. The veteran actress, who is the paparazzi's favourite star and often stops and chats with them with all her heart, said that they are the first ones who gave her the good news about Alia and Ranbir.