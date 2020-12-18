NCB sends notice to Karan Johar in Bollywood drugs nexus case

According to the latest update from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), they issued summons to filmmaker Karan Johar in the Bollywood drugs nexus case.

Karan Johar was under scanner when a party he hosted that saw guests like Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and many other high profile celebs -- was ridiculed on the social media for being one that had drugs consumption. Now, the NCB has sought details of the party.

The central agency had received a complaint from Congress's Manjinder Sirsa in this regard in September and it was marked to MZU.

As per reports, the NCB has issued summons Karan Johar to check the veracity of the video under section 67(B) of the NDPS Act. 67(B) doesn't require physical appearance but one has to co-operate with the investigating agency. The person against whom it is issued is not questioned during the probe.

