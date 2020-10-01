From 'Bachchan Pandey' to 'Laal Singh Chaddha': Big festive releases of 2021
Starting from Republic dDay to Christmas, here is a whole list of big festive Bollywood releases of 2021.
Bachchan Pandey (Republic Day)
Akshay Kumar takes the first big dates of 2021 with 'Bachchan Pandey'. It will hit the screens on January 22, 2021. Earlier, the movie was scheduled for Christmas 2020, but the movie dates were postponed for Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Yet-to-be-titled film (Valentines' Day)
The yet-to-be-titled project starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi will take to the theatres on February 12, Valentine’s Day weekend. Shakun Batra's upcoming movie, backed by Karan Johar will be a contemporary, new-age film.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Satyamev Jayate 2/Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (Eid)
John Abraham gears up for his next big movie clash on Eid 2021. As per the recent announcement, Abraham's next patriotic project 'Satyameva Jayate 2' will release on Eid 2021. Previously this year, the date has been booked by Salman Khan for his next big release 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Maidaan (Independence Day)
Ajay Devgn's upcoming sports drama 'Maidaan' will hit the screens on August 13, 2021, Independence Day week. The movie was earlier scheduled to be released on November 27, but now it has been pushed to next year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Raksha Bandhan (Diwali)
So far, Akshay Kumar is the only one, who has taken the Diwali 2021 dates. Kumar's next power-packed punch 'Raksha Bandhan', will hit the theatres on November 5 next year.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Laal Singh Chaddha/Takht (Christmas)
A Christmas treat, it will Karan Johar's 'Takht' vs Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. After being delayed for a year, Aamir most-awaited project will hit the big screen on Christmas 2021, which was earlier booked by Karan's star-studded project, 'Takht'.