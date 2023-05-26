Nawazuddin Siddiqui clarifies his remark on The Kerala Story, 'stop spreading false news'

It's going to be almost a month since Sudipto Sen's directorial debut, The Kerala Story, was released in theatres, but still, the debates on the movie refuse to die down. The movie, which has been in the headlines for its controversial plot, was released in theatres on May 5. However, recently, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui also got embroiled in the controversy.



The actor faced a huge backlash for his comments that indicated that he was supporting the ban on the movie. However, now the actor has clarified his comment. Nawazuddin Tweets - Clarifying his remark that has been wrongly perceived, Nawazuddin urged the news media to ‘stop spreading false news’, stating that, he ''would never want any film to be banned ever.'' Please stop spreading false news just to get some views and hits, it’s called cheap TRP - I never said and I would never want any film to be banned ever.

STOP BANNING FILMS.

STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS !!! — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) May 26, 2023 × Nawazuddin's tweet reads, “Please stop spreading false news just to get some views and hits, it’s called cheap TRP - I never said and I would never want any film to be banned ever.” The actor added in block letters: “STOP BANNING FILMS. STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS !!!”

In his tweet, the Heropanti 2 actor has not mentioned The Kerala Story. What's the whole controversy about? In his recent interview with the Indian news channel News 18, Nawaz was asked about Anurag Kashyap, the director of his movie Gangs of Wasseypur, who had shared that he's not in film banning.

Kashyap's tweet came after the government of West Bengal government banned The Kerala Story in the state. Anurag tweeted earlier this month, "You agree with the film or not, be it propaganda, counter-propaganda, offensive or not, to ban it is just wrong."

Agreeing with Kashyap's point of view, Nawaz said that if ''the film or a novel is hurting someone, then that’s wrong.''

“I agree with him. But if a film or a novel is hurting someone, then that’s wrong. We don’t make films to hurt the audience or their sentiments,” the actor said reportedly.

He added further, “We make films to foster social harmony and love among people. It’s our responsibility to propagate the same. But if a film has the power to break people and social harmony, it’s extremely wrong. Humein isse duniya ko jodna hai, todna nahi hai (We need to unite the world, not to divide it).” Kerala story controversy - The movie, which is said to be inspired by true events, is set in the South Indian state of Kerala and revolves around a group of college-going girls who are converted to Islam and sent to the extremist Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. The film has received polarised opinions from the public and politicians.

The movie stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Pranay Pachuri, and Chandra Shekhar Dutta, among others, in pivotal

roles. Box office The movie is having a golden run at the Indian box office and has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. Not only this, but the movie is giving tough competition to other big-budget movies running at the box office right now like Fast X.