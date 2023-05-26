Jogira Sara Ra Ra review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film is neither for theatre nor OTT

Since the advent of OTT in our lives, audiences have become choosy with the type of content they want to watch - both on the big screen as well as the small screen. They also now are clear on which films they are going to spend big bucks on. As I watched Jogira Sara Ra Ra, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma, I couldn't help but wonder "Why would people spend their money to watch an old-school comedy-drama that has been served plenty of times before?"

Not only this, the film raises the question of why the decision was made to release the film on the big screen at a time when Bollywood is witnessing more misses at the box office than hits. However, keeping all these thoughts aside, let's discuss the movie and whether the audience should pay for the ticket or simply wait for the film to land on the OTT platform. What's the story? Helmed by Kushan Nandy, Jogira Sara Ra Ra revolves around Jogi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a wedding planner, matchmaker, and total jugaadu—a word used to refer to frugal innovation. His business is successful, but his personal life is chaotic, and the blame goes to his ladies' clan, comprising a mother, a bunch of sisters, and an aunt, who are always on his head. Jogi, who is single and has no plans to get married, meets Dimple Chaubey (Neha Sharma), whose infamous eloping habits have made life terrible for her family.



Jogi and Dimple reunite after a brief encounter in Bareilly, a small town in North India, but this time it's for Dimple's wedding

Jogi is well aware of Dimple's wild side. As he signs up as a wedding planner, Dimple made it clear that she has no intention of getting married and urges him to help her dissolve the wedding. How Jogi plans silly tricks to fulfil Dimple's demands makes for the rest of the story. Jogira Sara Ra Ra - Hit or a miss ? What are the key features that make for a good rom-com? It should be full of entertainment with funny dialogues, a decent story, a cast that suits the vibe of the characters, and a plot that keeps the viewer hooked with endless laughs till the end. If the film ticks all these boxes, the movie is a hit. But, in the case of Jogira Sara Ra Ra, it tries to tick most of the boxes but fails miserably and leaves everything halfway through.

Written by Ghalib Asad Arora, the film doesn't explore much and remains tangled in many unnecessary things that only stretch the film. The narrative of the film is baffling and makes you wonder about the maker's motive. At some points, the film goes haywire with some unnecessary plot points, preachy dialogues, and character additions.

Despite so many flaws, the makers attempt to give the film a humorous touch which brings in some laughs momentarily. How's the cast - Nawaz has proven his acting prowess in many critically acclaimed shows and movies, and in this film, he seems like a misfit. To be honest, this is not a character meant for him. Nawaz as flirty Jogi, wearing a blingy jeans jacket and speaking preachy dialogues, doesn't blend well. On the other hand, Neha's performance as a free-spirited brat child is credible. She has tried to do justice to her character but what holds her back is the lazy writing.

Like always, Sanjay Mishra manages to win the hearts of the audience as Chaudhary. His comic timing is perfect and his scenes light up a dull film. Other actors like Mahaakshay Chakraborty as Lallu, Suman Patel, Rohit Chaudhary, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Ghanshyam Garg, Zarina Wahab, and others have done a decent job in their limited screen time.

Final verdict: The shows and films set in the small town have always had a loyal fan base, but to match the vibe of the audience, you had to put in stuff that seem realistic to make it relatable. However, that's not the case for Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

The cast, dialogues, and comic timing may be perfect at one point, but the excessive amount of drama takes the charm away. It seems that the makers have tried to bring the early 2000s vibe when films like Hungama, Chup Chup Ke, and Hulchul won the hearts of the audience with their perplexing funny plots.

To sum it up, the 2-hour-long film only has two unnecessary kidnappings, over-the-top drama, a fight scenario, twists and turns that have no connection with the plot, and a set of songs that are just extra additions.

