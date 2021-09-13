MTV VMAs 2021: Complete list of winners

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards took place in New York on Sunday night and had artists like Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber and others taking centre stage. The ceremony was packed with surprises and was the first major awards shows in New York to be held with a full audience of fans and celebrities since the coronavirus pandemic.

The big winners of the night were Justin Bieber and Lil Nas X. The video of the year award went to Lil Naz X's 'Montero' while Bieber took home two statues for artist of the year and best pop for his single 'Peaches.'



"Music is such an amazing outlet to be able to reach people and to be able to bring us all together," said Bieber, referring to the dark days of the pandemic.



Last year the VMAs took place in New York without a live audience and with most performances recorded in advance because of the pandemic.



Lil Nas X, 22, a gay, black musician who had a breakout hit with "Old Town Road" two years ago, won video of the year for his gay rights anthem "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."



"Let`s go gay agenda!" said the musician, accepting the award.

Here's the full list of winners.



VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Lil Nas X – "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber

SONG OF THE YEAR

Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license"



BEST NEW ARTIST

Olivia Rodrigo



GLOBAL ICON

Foo Fighters



BEST COLLABORATION

Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More"



BEST POP

Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches"



GROUP OF THE YEAR

BTS



BEST HIP-HOP

Travis Scott featuring Young Thug & M.I.A. – "Franchise"



BEST K-POP

BTS – "Butter"



BEST R&B

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave The Door Open"

