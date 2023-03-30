Mrs Undercover trailer out! Radhika Apte is extraordinary housewife

The trailer of Radhika Apte starred Mrs Undercover is out and it's full of fun, high on action and drama. Directed and written by debutant director Anushree Mehta, the film also stars Sumeet Vyas, Rajesh Sharma, and Saheb Chatterjee in pivotal roles.



Radhika shared the trailer on her social media handle and wrote, “Brace yourself for the year’s most unusual story of an uncommon housewife! (sic). But she is #NotJustAHousewife #MrsUndercover premieres 14 April on #ZEE5."



The trailer revolves around Durga (played by Radhika Apte) a clumsy housewife who moonlights as a spy in this hilarious film. Recruited by the Special Force, she is called back on the job after 10 years. However, in these 10 years, she has forgotten all about being an undercover agent as she dedicated all her time to being ‘just’ a housewife, taking care of her mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and demanding patriarchal husband.

In fact, when her husband (Saheb Chatterjee) is asked about what she does, he replies that she doesn’t do anything and that she is just a housewife. Via Durga’s character, the movie conveys an important message and ends with a realization that a housewife is a superwoman in the truest of senses and is never ‘just’ a housewife as she efficiently multi-tasks her various responsibilities while fighting off the patriarchal norms that are deeply rooted in Indian society.

Talking about her role, Radhika Apte said, “For me Mrs Undercover is special for many reasons. Not only spy comedy is an unexplored genre in India, but in my very first narration of this film I fell for my character of Durga. Durga is funny, kind, sincere, she is also clumsy and unsure of herself, and this film is her journey of discovering her own strength. Every household has a Durga- a woman who quietly goes about her work and doesn’t get her due because she is considered ‘just’ a housewife. However, this film fights that mentality which prevails in our patriarchal society, and it’s done beautifully under the guise of humour”.