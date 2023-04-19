Playing a distraught mother who gets separated from her two children as the Norway government feels they are not getting a friendly and happy environment to grow in, Rani Mukerji delivered a powerful performance. The film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is now the most-watched South Asian film in Norway, making a record of its own. While there have been Bollywood films prior to this that have made an impact, but none like this one. Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Pathan, and Dangal are some other films that were able to establish a connection with the audience.

Currently running in theatres, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment. It is running successfully in theatres, globally and in the country.

The film is centred around a 2011 case when Norway's child welfare service also called Barnevarne took custody of Mrs. Chatterjee’s kids and placed them under foster care. The couple had to involve the Indian government to unite with their children and the case took two long years before the children could unite with their parents. The case shocked the entire world about Norway’s strict policies related to child-rearing. It also led to a diplomatic row between India and Norway.

